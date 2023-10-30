iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,228,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

