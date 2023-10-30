iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.53. 1,074,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

