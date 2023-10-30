iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.02. 1,706,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

