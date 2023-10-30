iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,134,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,073,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

