iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

