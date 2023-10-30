iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 131,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.28. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

