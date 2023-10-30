iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Trimmed by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,079. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

