iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $86,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.95. 520,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.11.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.