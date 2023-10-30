iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.53. 551,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,636. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.91 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.