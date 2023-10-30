iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lifted by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,560,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 156,748 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.