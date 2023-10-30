iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.35. 308,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.