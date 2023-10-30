iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,295,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after purchasing an additional 784,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,230. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

