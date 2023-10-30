iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lessened by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 259,746 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 150,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,142. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

