iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 62,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 46,796 shares.The stock last traded at $257.38 and had previously closed at $257.23.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.22.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.