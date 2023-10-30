iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lowered by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IYW stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

