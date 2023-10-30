JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Neutral

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NWL stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

