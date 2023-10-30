JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.57% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $44.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

