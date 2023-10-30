JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 692,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
