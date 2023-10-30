JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 692,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.