JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,829. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

