Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:KRP opened at $16.20 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 109.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 490,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,033,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

