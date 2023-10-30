Klaviyo, Inc.’s (NYSE:KVYO) Quiet Period Will Expire on October 30th

Klaviyo’s (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, October 30th. Klaviyo had issued 19,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $576,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Klaviyo’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVYO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 663,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 1,770,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $50,135,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

