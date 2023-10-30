Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

