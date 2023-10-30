Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 4.6%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.44 and last traded at $63.77. Approximately 111,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,019,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,503,419.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,409 shares of company stock worth $1,383,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

