Lapides Asset Management LLC Invests $7.06 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.56. 7,899,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,452,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $181.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

