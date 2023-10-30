Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

