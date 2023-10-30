Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2091 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

