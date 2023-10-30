Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in ONEOK by 211.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

