Larson Financial Group LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Smartsheet by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $210,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $3,819,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 32.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,792,960.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $45,163.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,909,666 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.