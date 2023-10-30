Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $31.58 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

