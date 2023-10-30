Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,489 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 888.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.50.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $255.76 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

