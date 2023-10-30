Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

