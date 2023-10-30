Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 797 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

