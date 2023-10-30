Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after acquiring an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $262.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

