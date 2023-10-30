Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

