Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 703,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $10.20.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.
