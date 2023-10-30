Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.55. The company had a trading volume of 606,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

