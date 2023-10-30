Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,105. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

