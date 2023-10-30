Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 645 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,389. The stock has a market cap of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.