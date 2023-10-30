LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.