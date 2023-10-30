LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
LIQT opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.78.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
