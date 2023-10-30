Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.17.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$8.65 and a 12-month high of C$39.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.61.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.38. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

