Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$34.17.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.38. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
