Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $444.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

