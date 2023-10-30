Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $145.75 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $272.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

