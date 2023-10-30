Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

