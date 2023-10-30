Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

