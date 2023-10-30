Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 2,089 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $345,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.8% during the second quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.