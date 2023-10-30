Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 3,436 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $47,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $62.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

