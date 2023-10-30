Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 350,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 284,462 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 220,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 199,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

ARRW stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Arrowroot Acquisition Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

