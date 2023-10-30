Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.26% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $10,268,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $3,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 24.5 %

Shares of ANZU stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $11.72.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.