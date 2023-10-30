Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

NYSE LMT opened at $444.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

