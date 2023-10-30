Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 219 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $847.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $856.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $810.11. The company has a market cap of $349.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.36 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

