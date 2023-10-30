Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 328,915 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 328,915 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $102.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $1,053,961.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,020.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,077.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

